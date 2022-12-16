Amazon Games will publish the next 'Tomb Raider' game.

Lara Croft is set to return with Amazon Games publishing and Crystal Dynamics developing the title.

The follow-up to 2018's 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

And like it's predecessors it will be single-player and continue the protagonist's story.

Crystal Dynamics' head of studio Scot Amos said in a statement: “Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider.

“Transformative is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities. They’re uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we’re eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!”

The new game in the action-adventure video game franchise - which focuses on fictional British archaeologist Croft and spawned a film series starring Angelina Jolie as the heroine and Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot - has so far released eleven mainline titles.

Crystal Dynamics announced that work on a new game had begun earlier this year.

Dallas Dickinson, Tomb Raider franchise manager said while appearing on Epic's 'State of Unreal' stream: "We have just started development on our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity, and to deliver the high quality cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the 'Tomb Raider' franchise. This new engine translates into next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences."

No further details regarding the game have been announced, including a release date.

Last year, game director Will Kerslake was speaking about the iconic gaming franchise and claimed that developers were "working to unify timelines" ahead of its next release.

He said: "The development team envisions a future of 'Tomb Raider' unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design and Crystal Dynamics' games, working to unify these timelines."