Queen Elizabeth was left "very low indeed" by the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

The late monarch - who died in September aged 96 - was said to be "very sympathetic" to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's desire to start a new life away from official duties, but the bitter fall out took a "terrible toll" on her wellbeing.

The Daily Mail newspaper columnist Rebecca English wrote: "The queen was very sympathetic to Harry and Meghan's desire to seek an 'alternative' life, if that's what would make them happy

"But it pained her, of course it did. She adored Harry, his mischievous humour, natural empathy and zest for life, and missed him desperately. In truth, she was actually very sympathetic to his and Meghan's desire to seek an 'alternative' life, if that's what would make them happy.

"But the way in which the saga played out so acrimoniously was recently described to me as having taken a 'terrible toll' on the Queen's wellbeing in recent years, leaving her feeling 'very low indeed' at times."

And despite her closeness to Harry, the queen didn't hesitate to make "tough" decisions about his participation in official events.

Rebecca wrote: "I am told that, although her late Majesty was left devastated by her grandson's actions, she had no compunction in taking the tough decisions that needed to be made – whether that would be personally ruling out his participation in the official Remembrance events or sidelining him to a bit part in her Platinum Jubilee."

In the latest episodes of 'Harry and Meghan' - which were released by Netflix on Thursday (15.12.22) - Harry told how there was a "wedge" between himself and his brother Prince Philip and though the Prince of Wales has found the tension "really hard", he is hopeful they can repair their relationship one day.

A source told the columnist: "It's honestly broken his heart that such a painful family drama has been played out on a global scale about the people he cares most about most in the world.

"It's his brother and he actually has a low tolerance for people being disrespectful about him. Even now people are very careful about what they say to him about Harry.

"The prince is a decent man and I personally believe he will keep that door open forever. I'd find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that would mean they would never talk again."