Tokugawa, Nader Shah, and Suleiman the Magnificent have arrived in 'Civilization VI'.

The 'Great Commanders' Leader Pass DLC pack has welcomed three new leaders to the 4X game.

Each come with new abilities.

Japan's Tokugawa's Bakuhan base ability sees penalties awarded to international trade and bonuses to domestic trade routes, plus there's bonuses handed to every city within six tiles of Japan’s capital.

Shah, meanwhile, is fortunate to have the Sword of Persia, which awards +5 combat strength.

And lastly, The Magnificent gets +15% Science and Culture when in a Golden Age, and +4 Combat Strength when not in a Golden Age against Civilizations who are also not in a Golden Age.

The Leader Pass will add a total of 18 new leaders through a series of DLC packs released up until March 2023.

The Base game is required to access 'Civilization VI: Leader Pass Great Commanders' content, plus some prior DLC is required to play some content included in the Leader Pass.