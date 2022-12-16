A movie based on the 'Death Stranding' video game is on the way.

The popular action franchise's director Hideo Kojima's production firm has teamed up with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce the movie based on the 2019 game.

It marks Kojima Productions first movie adaptation for his own company.

He said in a statement: “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios.

“This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing ‘Death Stranding’ to the big screen.”

Lebovici says the pair have set out to "redefine what a video game adaptation could be" with creative freedom.

He added: “We are thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation.

“Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic ‘Hideo Kojima’ production.”

There is no word on casting just yet.

The game follows freelance courier Sam Porter Bridges, who is played by Hollywood actor Norman Reedus, as he "embarks on a mission to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.”

The starry cast also included Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro and Margaret Qualley.

'Death Stranding 2' is officially in development after Kojima confirmed the news at the 2022 Video Game Awards last week.

In 2005, the legendary Japanese video game maker founded Kojima Productions under Konami, however, a decade later, the software house became independent.

Their first game was 'Death Stranding'.