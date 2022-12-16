Rian Johnson would be "sad" if he is unable to complete his 'Star Wars' trilogy.

The 48-year-old director helmed the sequel trilogy blockbuster 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and is still holding out hope of making a new trilogy of movies that differ from the main story arc of the long-running sci-fi franchise.

Johnson divided 'Star Wars' fans with 'The Last Jedi' and acknowledged that it "wouldn't be the end of the world" if he didn't return to the series.

Rian told Insider: "It wouldn't be the end of the world for anyone, I think.

"But I would be sad. I love the world. I love the people. I love 'Star Wars' fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it."

The 'Glass Onion' director continued: "There's nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It's extraordinary. So I'm hoping I get to do it again, but nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world actually happens, which, what day of the week is it?"

Rian confirmed earlier this year that he had held talks with Lucasfilm producer Kathleen Kennedy about moving forward with his trilogy, five years on from the release of 'The Last Jedi'.

He said: "It's just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn't get back in that sandbox at some point."

Johnson also expressed pride in his efforts on 'The Last Jedi' even if the 'Star Wars' fanbase were not universally impressed with the flick.

He said: "When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball."