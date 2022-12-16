Naomi Ackie believes Whitney Houston was "in the room" with her when she filming new biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

The 30-year-old actress plays the late superstar in the new movie and she's convinced Whitney was a presence on set throughout the shoot - admitting she felt particularly close to when she was filming the singing scenes.

Naomi told Extratv.com: "[I felt she was there] especially when she was singing. That is why some of the performances were my favourite to film – because she was literally in the room. Hopefully that shows in the film."

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star went on to reveal she was given a huge boost by all the support she received from Whitney's family after landing the part.

She said: "They had like brought me on board to do it and believed in me in that kind of way was unbelievable in itself and they just continued to reinstate that.”

She went on to add how much respect she has for the singer - who died in 2012 at the age of 48 - as she had been listening to her music ever since she was a child.

Naomi went on: "She was just like us … when you strip away all the stardom and fame … she was a human being and she deserves compassion and love. Her legacy is undeniable."

'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' also features Stanley Tucci as music mogul Clive Davis and 'Moonlight' star Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown. It's due for release on December 23.

Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston was among the producers on the movie and she previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "All Whitney fans have an appetite for perfection when it comes to Whitney and her legacy. "To transform someone into a matchless icon is virtually impossible. But with careful consideration, Naomi Ackie was selected based on her quality performances and her deep commitment to emerging into the woman that we all loved. We look forward to taking this journey with her."