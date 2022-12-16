TikTok is testing landscape videos.

The video sharing platform is trialing a new mode for content posted on the app with experts saying the world’s most rapidly growing social media app is attempting to compete with websites like YouTube. This despite calls in the US and Australia to ban it under security concerns.

The decision to sample the new format comes after TikTok announced they would allow users to share videos up to 10 minutes long, a seven minute increase from their three minute limit.

Paul Triolo, a tech expert working at the Albright Stonebridge Group told BBC News: "TikTok has been moving into YouTube territory for some time now, with the longer version 10-minute videos, and consistently outranks YouTube among a younger demographic.

"The goal here seems to be to appeal to a more mature audience of the type that uses YouTube for informational and learning videos, where a full-screen mode would be more desirable."

The founder of the Heart of Tech, Caroline Milanesi added: "Shorts have become a big part of YouTube's recent engagement, and TikTok must be worried about creators turning to YouTube for at least part of their content.”

This comes after American lawmakers kickstarted efforts to ban the app, which is owned by the China-based ByteDance, following warnings from the FBI it could be used to sway US users or control their phones.

TikTok refuted the allegations, saying: "politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States".

They added they were making efforts to implement security changes in light of the security view initiated by Donald Trump, the former US president.