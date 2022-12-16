Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are the "worst party people".

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' stars admitted they haven't been to any festive bashes this year but don't think their friends would want them to attend anyway because they don't tend to mingle with other guests.

Kelly admitted: "Literally we do not go to holiday parties."

Ryan added: "We are not good party people. We are the worst party people. We are not good. We talk to each other."

When the pair did used to go to parties, they looked forward to the events thrown by Andy Cohen - who is dad to Benjamin, three, and seven-month-old Lucy - and Kris Jenner.

Kelly told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids... have the most fun holiday party. My favourite thing to do was to arrive early, claim my spot in the corner and just watch all the celebrities come in."

Ryan added: "The West Coast version of that is Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party.

"Everybody shows up all night long and then you leave with something that you can't believe you have gotten as a gift."

Kelly joked she never used to go home empty-handed from Andy's parties either.

She quipped: "At Andy's, I just take something I want, so it's not necessarily a gift. I just help myself to what he's got lying around the house."

Meanwhile, Kelly is excited to welcome her children Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin back home to celebrate Christmas with her and husband Mark Consuelos.

She said: "We are lucky to have everybody in one spot. We're not gonna have them the entire time, because everybody has jobs and different school breaks, but we do have time off all of us together, so we're very excited."

And Ryan is joining his family for an "extended" festive break, during which food will feature heavily.

He said: "We'll be in California, my whole family -- Mom, Dad, my niece will be there as well. We are trying to extend Christmas, so we are gonna start with a cheese fondue on the 23rd, then beef fondue on the 24th... We're doing paella for Christmas, so we're trying to do all these different [dishes]."