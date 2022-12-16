Todd and Julie Chrisley have appealed their tax fraud convictions.

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in June and are due to start their prison sentences - of 12 and seven years respectively - next month but can no longer talk about the case because of new legal developments.

Speaking on their 'Chrisley Confessions' podcast, Todd said: "We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been — however they do it — I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday.

"Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this.

"So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot."

But the 53-year-old star praised fans for the support they have shown him and Julie, 49, throughout their legal battle.

He said: "We appreciate all the prayers that we get everyday. We are bombarded with — which is a blessing — with mail, with gifts, with just thoughts of generosity and offers to help us in any way possible and that they are praying for us.

And Todd asked fans to continue to pray for them if "it's in your heart and your will to do."

He added: "If you are praying for my demise, then I pray that God blocks your prayer. If you're praying for our blessings, then I'm reinforcing your prayer and asking God to listen to the masses that are praying for us."

After the pair were sentenced last month, their attorney Alex Little said they were "optimistic" for the future because they planned to submit an appeal.

The lawyer said at the time: "Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.

"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."