Heidi Montag almost gave birth in the car as she made an emergency dash to hospital after going into labour.

The 36-year-old reality TV star welcomed her second child - a son named Ryker - with her husband Spencer Pratt on November 17 and she's now opened up about her terrifying labour as her contractions came on "fast and strong" after previously slowing right down.

'The Hills' star Heidi explained she'd gone to the hospital the night before but had been told to go home and the labour came on fast after she dropped the couple's five-year-old son Gunner at school, telling Us Weekly magazine: "I had gone to the hospital the night before, but my contractions started slowing down, so I asked them if I could go home and they said yes.

"The next day, when I got home from Gunner's school, my water partially broke and the contractions started coming fast and strong. I thought I was going to to have the baby in the car on the way there."

Heidi managed to hang on until she got to the hospital where she welcomed her second son who was conceived after three years of "praying and crying" as the couple attempted to expand their family.

The emergency dash almost spoiled the star's plans for the perfect birth as she had arranged for a make-up artist to give her a glow up and a masseuse and sound bath specialist to meet her at the hospital for some extra pampering.

She added of her preparations: "My make-up artist drove up from Laguna Beach that morning. I was like: 'Please, I think today is the day.' I really, really wanted that glam ...

"The woman [masseuse] got there right at the very end, the minute Ryker came out."

Heidi said of her dream birth scenario: "I wanted to look good and feel good. The dream scenario I prayed for was to get my make-up done in the morning and then take Gunner to school."