Billie Lourd has named her baby daughter Jackson Joanne.

The 30-year-old actress and her husband Austin Rydell recently welcomed their second child, a sibling for two-year-old son Kingston, into the world and the 'Scream Queens' star has now given fans their first glimpse of the youngster, along with the revelation of her name.

Captioning a photo of the baby's hands touching in front of her body, Billie wrote: "12.12.22 Introducing: Kingston’s sister: [stars and heart emojis] Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell [heart emoji] (sic)"

Billie's dad, Bryan Lourd, revealed earlier this week he was a grandad again.

During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills on Tuesday (13.12.22), Bryan shared: "My daughter had a baby last night.

"I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at six. So, I'm a little tired, but happy."

Bryan also revealed that "everything's great" with his daughter and her new baby.

He added: "If I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."

Billie revealed her pregnancy in September, when she showed off her growing baby bump at the world premiere of 'Ticket to Paradise', the rom-com starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

In October, meanwhile, Billie - whose mother was the late Carrie Fisher - revealed that she was looking forward to becoming a mom of two but was also a little "freaked out" by the prospect.

She explained: "I'm so excited and so freaked out."

Asked what she's most excited about, Billie replied: "Getting to see my son meet his sibling. I'm just so excited for that moment. I mean, he might not be that excited about it."

