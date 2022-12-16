Salma Hayek keeps her kids "humble" at Christmas by giving them modest presents.

The 56-year-old actress is married to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and they are parents to a 15-year-old daughter named Valentina while Francois-Henri has three other kids from previous relationships - and Salma is adamant none of them get spoiled over the holidays despite the family's bulging bank balance.

She told New York Post column PageSix: "My kids are humble. I don’t know how I did it but I think that what was great is that they have a big spectrum of things.

"So for Christmas I like them to open millions of presents but some of them are very small and meaningful, some of them are very silly and playful and then they get one or two really nice ones."

Salma didn't become a mum until she was in her 40s and she previously explained that she has a better appreciation of parenthood because she waited until she was older.

She old the Guardian newspaper: "You appreciate it so much more because, by the time you get there, you’ve been through the fear of maybe it might never happen. "Also you know what you want to do with your life, so you don’t have the pressure of: ‘What am I going to do with my life? And I’m a mother!’ When you marry young, it’s hard because maybe you don’t know who you are yet. I was a little bit wiser." Salma also heaped praise on her husband, describing Francois-Henri as a "fascinating man". She added: "He’s like no one I ever met before. "He’s a fascinating man and it’s been 16 years and I’m still fascinated by him. I’d met amazing men, but I don’t know if anybody saw me as clearly as him. And I know who he is. Something about his soul, I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s pure."