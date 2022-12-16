Kevin Spacey has appeared in court to face seven more sex offence charges, bringing the total against him to 12.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner – already facing trial accused of assaulting three men in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013 – has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a man over a three-year period.

Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (16.12.22) via video link from the Middle East to face the fresh allegations.

Wearing a suit and tie, he spoke during the brief hearing only to confirm his name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, as well as his date of birth and address.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said the new charges were “related offences to that which is already before the court”, referring to previous charges on which the actor is due to stand trial next year.

Mr Goldspring added although there were no restrictions on the actor’s liberties, Spacey was obliged to attend court personally in January, and the actor’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs confirmed his client would be attending the hearing in person.

During a hearing at Westminster magistrates court earlier this year, Mr Gibbs said the actor “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Spacey was bailed after Friday’s hearing to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on January 13.

The charges against ‘The Usual Suspects’ actor include three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, with the Crown Prosecution Service saying the accusations from a new complainant are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey was also last month charged with three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

According to court papers, the allegations include sexual touching, touching over clothing and Spacey forcing the complainant’s hand on his private parts over clothing.

The new offences date back to 2001 and bring the total amount of charges Spacey faces to 12.

He previously appeared at the Old Bailey in London in July and pleaded not guilty to five allegations relating to three other men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

A judge set a trial of three to four weeks in London, starting on June 6.

A Metropolitan Police probe was launched in 2017 against Spacey who was interviewed under caution two years later.

The actor was stripped of an International Emmy Award in the wake of the claims and his central character in Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ was killed off after he was dumped from the show.

In October, Spacey won a civil lawsuit in America after he was accused of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986.