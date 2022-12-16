Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she didn’t want to be blamed for being featured on the front page of a newspaper instead of Queen Elizabeth.

She and her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, recalled in the second volume of their ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix docuseries how the former ‘Suits’ actress, 41, appeared in press overage over other royal family members including the late monarch, who died on September 8 aged 96.

Prince Harry recalled in episode four of the six-part show it happened when their fame skyrocketed in 2018, after the pair attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in London.

The 38-year-old said: “The first time that the penny dropped for her, M (Meghan) and I had spent the night in a room in Buckingham Palace.

“After an event where every single member of the royal family had been, including the Queen.”

The duchess said: “The next morning they’d set up breakfast for Harry and I,” before Harry said about her making the headlines: “And on the front page of The (Daily) Telegraph, Meghan.”

Harry added: “She was like, ‘but it’s not my fault’. And I said, ‘I know and my mum felt the same way’.”

He went on to claim about his wife’s popularity apparently being portrayed negatively: “The issue is, when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight, or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people, it shifts the balance.

“You’ve been lead to believe the only way that your charities can succeed, the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved, is if you’re in the front page of those papers.

“But the media are the ones who choose who to put on the from page.”

Harry also claimed on the Netflix show his wife’s miscarriage may have been caused by the stress over their privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

He said: “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the (Daily ) Mail did.

“Now, do we absolutely know the miscarriage was cause by that? Of course we don’t, but bearing in mind the stress, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”