Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had no financial problems before his suicide.

TMZ said sources have denied online theories the 40-year-old DJ – found dead in a motel on Tuesday (13.12.22) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head – had lost a fortune investing in cryptocurrency.

The outlet added: “Sources with direct knowledge tell us that is false – Stephen was not experiencing any sort of financial hardship in the time leading up to his suicide.”

It also said law enforcement sources stated no one from Stephen’s family have mentioned any sort of financial issues with the musician and actor.

Actor and choreographer Columbus Short Jr was among those who shared an unsubstantiated theory online financial strife may have been what led Stephen to take his life.

The 40-year-old actor, who appeared with the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular Stephen in the 2010 ‘Stomp the Yard’ sequel ‘Homecoming’, shared his thoughts in a now-deleted video on Instagram on Thursday. (15.12.22)

He said Stephen – survived by his wife Allison and their three children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia – may have “invested in something that took his whole life savings”.

He added in the 90-second clip: “People made investments, people do a lot of things – this is just a theory.

“What if you invested something that took your whole life savings, possibly?... it gets rough.”

Columbus added “RIP tWitch” in the post, and said: “You guys don’t know what people are going through… people are awful... tWitch was amazing, is amazing still – his legacy shall live on”.