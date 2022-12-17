Gary Glitter will reportedly be released from jail within months after serving half of his 16-year sentence.

The 78-year-old, who was imprisoned in 2015 for sex offences on three girls aged eight to 13, is also set to be electronically tagged as part of his release conditions, according to The Sun.

It reported on Friday (16.12.22) Glitter may move back into his London apartment as he still has a fortune in the bank from his glam rock hits.

A source told The Sun: “Glitter has kept his nose clean in prison and toed the line and now his sentence is almost over.

“The nature of his determinate sentence means the case won’t go to the Parole Board.

“It simply means that as soon as his sentence is over, he is free to walk out of the prison gates.”

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, was given a determinate term for his sex offences, which is a fixed period that cannot be reviewed, meaning his case will not have to go before the Parole Board.

It is thought he could be freed as early as February.

The Ministry of Justice told The Sun: “Sex offenders released from prison are closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and may be recalled to jail if they breach strict licence conditions.”

The publication said the Parole Board confirmed it would not be considering his case, but added Glitter will be forced to wear a tag on release.

Glitter’s offences range from 1975 to 1980 and included sex with a girl under 13, attempted rape of an eight-year-old, and repeatedly molesting a third girl.

In 1999, he was jailed for four months for possessing 4,000 indecent images of children and in 2006 was put behind bars in Vietnam for three years after sex attacks in the country before being release in 2008.