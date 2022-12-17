Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she is unable to use words to describe her feelings about his suicide.

Connie Boss Alexander spoke out on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (15.12.22), two days after the 40-year-old DJ’s body was found at a motel 15 minutes’ walk from the home where he lived with his wife and their three children.

She said about the death of her son, born Stephen Laurel Boss: “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement.

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can... please keep us in prayer.

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

Connie signed off her message with blue and red broken heart emojis.

Stephen reportedly took a ride-share service from his Los Angeles home and checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, where he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was reported earlier on Friday he left a suicide note that referenced his previous challenges.

TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular’s final message at the scene of his death, which contained vague references to issues he had been battling.

The specifics of the challenges are unclear, but Stephen’s wife Allison Holker reportedly told police there were no “issues” with the DJ and dancer before he took his life.

An insider also told TMZ Stephen – who shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia with his wife of nine years Allison – he was not suffering financial woes before his death, despite unsubstantiated online rumours he had lost a fortune in cryptocurrency investments.