Margot Robbie feared filmmakers wouldn’t get away with an orgy scene in her new film ‘Babylon’.

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actress, 32, who plays self-destructive silent film star Nellie LaRoy in the film, said she started to wonder if certain images could be shown on screen – and whether she could carry off her part – when she read the script.

She made the admission while discussing the film during a chat with Carey Mulligan as part of Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series.

Carey, 37, said its opening scene was an “enormously debauched” and “crazy, wild party” with “lots of people wearing very little or nothing”.

Margot agreed: “It’s pretty much a party-slash-orgy. It kind of turns into an orgy.

“When I read the script, I was like, ‘This is like ‘La Dolce Vita’ and ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ had a baby – and I love it!

“But I was like, ’Are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?’

“There were so many scenes where I was like, ‘a) I have no idea how I’m going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?’”

When Carey said she had watched the film with her mum, Margot joked: “Everyone should see Babylon with their parents. It won’t be awkward at all!”

Margot’s co-star Brad Pitt, 58, has admitted he found the amount of nudity in the movie “shocking”.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, 37, and due for a cinema release in America on December 23, ‘Babylon’ is described as a “tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess” which “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood”.