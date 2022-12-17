The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly not been invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham.

The royal family will be facing their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth - who died in September at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign and while the likes of Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York and their daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales have been invited by King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla, Harry and Meghan are thought to be staying in California for the festive period.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Camilla is keen that her family are at the heart of Christmas, particularly as Charles won’t have his youngest son there. It is an extremely important Christmas coming just months after they last all gathered for the Queen’s funeral. We saw the togetherness at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert this week and Christmas will be held in the same spirit."

Last month, it was alleged that there was not the usual "pressure" to gather the whole family for Christmas following the death of Her Late Majesty, with royal biographer Angela Levin claiming that Harry and Meghan - who quit royal duties in 2020 and now live in LA with their children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili and recently released a tell-all Netflix documentary - were unlikely to be there.

She said: "The Queen’s death means that there won’t be as much pressure to have all of the family together which is good because it seems Harry and Meghan won’t be present."