Jennifer Coolidge thinks Ariana Grande is responsible for her reviving her career.

The 61-year-old actress made her name in 1999 comedy 'American Pie' before starring in a string of hit movies in the early 2000s but felt her career had began to "flatline" until the pop superstar, 29, asked her to reprise her role as beautician Paulette Bonafonte from 'Legally Blonde' for her 'thank u, next' music video in 2018 and credits Ariana with her recent success as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO hit 'The White Lotus.'

Speaking in a joint interview with Ariana, she said:"I'm curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed. Yes, I got to do 'White Lotus', but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the 'Thank U, Next' video. I mean, from there I got 'Promising Young Woman', and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator."

The 'A Cinderella Story' star went on to add that if Ariana had not put her in the music video - which sees the 'Into You' hitmaker perform scenes from other classic movies such as 'Mean Girls' and 'Bring It On' alongside the likes of reality matriarch Kris Jenner, Jonathan Bennett and her former 'Victorious' co-stars Elizabeth Gillies,Daniella Monet and Matt Bennett - that she would not be where she is in her career today.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she added:" No, I really think that! I think if you hadn't put me in 'Thank u, next,' and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am! I was kind of flatlining and you got things going for me!"