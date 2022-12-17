Dionne Warwick is "trolling" Pete Davidson.

The 28-year-old comedian split from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian earlier this year after nine months of dating and is thought to have moved on to 'Gone Girl' actress Emily Ratajkowski and last month 82-year-old singer Dionne tweeted that she wanted a chance with him but joked that she is still waiting for a reply.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm trolling him -- it's done the tongue in cheek and is smooth as hell -- but he's dating everybody else. Why not me?"

In November, the 'I'll Never Fall In Love Again' songstress poked fun at Pete's raft of A-lister ex-girlfriends - which includes Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, and Ariana Grande - by insisting that she will be his next conquest.

"I will be dating Pete

Davidson next."

Dionne - who has become a popular Twitter personality - clapped back at the people who doubted she was the one sharing funny messages to her 620,000 followers with proof it's her running the account.

In a video - which the ‘Heartbreaker’ hitmaker captioned “if you’re new here” - she said: "Well, huh, so there's still some nonbelievers huh?

Well I want you to believe this, I am Dionne Warwick and I tweet. "Yes I do, and I want y'all to stop thinking I don't okay. Do yourselves

a favor alright now, I want you to stop it. Bye! (sic)"

Recently, Dionne tweeted that Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know what he is

missing with his supposed “25-year dating rule”.

The diva admitted it's his loss he doesn't date women older than 25.

She wrote in September: “I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing. (sic)"