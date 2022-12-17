Kevin Costner says Richard Burton gave him the confidence to make it Hollywood.

'The Bodyguard' star was one of the biggest box office stars of the 1990s and he has now revealed that screen icon Burton - who was twice married to his 'Cleopatra' co-star Elizabeth Taylor in his lifetime - pushed him to pursue acting as a career.

Costner revealed that a conversation about acting between the pair led to Burton - who died in August 1984 at the age of 58 - saying "I think you should try this” to him.

Away from the cameras, the 67-year-old screen icon loves “the chance to have some fun” performing in his country rock band Kevin Costner and Modern West.

Speaking to the US edition of Closer magazine, he said: "I always thought that music could build a stronger, more personal moment for me. It would be real, full of mistakes and without apology. But most of all there would be the chance to have some fun.”

The ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ star - who has seven children in total; Annie, 38, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 with his first wife Candy Silva, Liam, 26 with his ex Bridget Rooney and Cayden, 15, Logan, 13 and Grace, 12, with his wife Christine Baumgartner - loves “nothing” about wearing formal wear even after years of red carpets.

Kevin said: “I’ve never wanted to wear a tie in my life. To this day, I’m not comfortable in suits. There’s nothing about it that I like.”