Online porn addiction in the UK has trebled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New figures reveal that more than 36,000 people across Britain turned to the rehab provider UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) for support for an addiction to pornography in 2021.

It signifies a rise of almost 250 per cent, up from around 10,500 people in 2020.

Major cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester had the highest addiction figures in the country.

The proportion of women seeking help rose from 25 per cent to 38 per cent during the same period.

A patient called Tom claims to have spent £100,000 on a porn and cocaine addiction and watched sex videos for up to 15 hours a day. He claimed that his vices left him "absolutely broken".

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It really affects your libido in real life, sometimes nothing happens because you're so anxious.

"It affected me being with women, because I was so used to watching porn. Addiction is a disease, it's an illness. I was just a mess, just absolutely broken."