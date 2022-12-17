Nick Cannon feels "guilty" for not spending time with his kids.

The 42-year-old star is father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, Powerful Queen, 19 months, and Rise, two months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, and one-week-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, two months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, two months, with LaNisha Cole and is expecting baby number 12 with Alyssa Scott but admitted that he doesn't get the chance to see his brood much because he is "spread thin."

He said: "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children. One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

The 'Wild' n Out' host went on to speak of his late son Zen - who died of brain cancer aged just five months last December - and remembered the tragic tot as "always smiling" but could "not imagine" putting him through chemotherapy treatment.

Speaking on 'The Checkup with Dr. Agus' on Paramount+, he added: "He was healthy, active, always smiling. We [also] noticed his head was a little larger, [but] all my kids have big heads. I was a big-headed baby. Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn't imagine him having to go through chemo."