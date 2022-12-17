Sam Asghari would "prefer it" if Britney Spears didn't post nude photos on Instagram.

The 28-year-old actor tied the knot with pop superstar Britney, 41, - who has become known for sharing risque photos of herself online ever since she was freed from a conservatorship governed by her family - in June and took to social media on Friday (16.12.22) to defend his wife's against the backlash but admitted he "cannot control" her actions.

He wrote on Instagram: "The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her lif

In August, Sam defended the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who has sons Sean, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - about her posts, describing the snaps as "quite modest."

He said: "To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie expect of her butt wich is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."(sic)

Earlier this year, Jayden alleged that his mother was "trying to get attention" with her racy Instagram posts and hoped that she would eventually stop.

He said: "It’s like almost as if she must put something on Instagram to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will."