Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency on the set of a TV show.

The 70-year-old star fell ill on the set of the unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, on Friday night (16.12.22), and she was subsequently transported to Santa Paula Hospital.

The emergency call was made to the hospital at around 6.30pm, according to TMZ.

One of the managers at the Glen Tavern has confirmed to the website that there was an "emergency" at the venue. However, he declined to provide any further details about what happened and Sharon's current condition remains unclear.

In recent months, Sharon and her husband Ozzy have been planning to return home to the UK after more than 25 years in the US.

The outspoken TV star previously claimed that America had become "a very weird place to live".

Discussing her decision to return home, Sharon explained: "America has changed so drastically.

"It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Ozzy, 74, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, and he admitted that his health troubles have changed his outlook on life.

The music icon - who has been married to Sharon since 1982 - explained: "You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]. You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it."

Despite this, Sharon dismissed the idea that their decision to relocate was triggered by Ozzy's health issues.

She said: "I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time."