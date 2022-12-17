'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star would "love" Kim Cattrall to join his show.

The 61-year-old producer previously worked with Kim, 66, on 'Sex and the City', and he'd relish the chance to work with her again on the Netflix series.

He said: "For me, it's never about stunt casting per se. It's about finding the right role for the right person. And I would love to work with Kim and it's just about finding a role that's worthy of Kim."

Darren - who created 'Sex and the City' in the 90s - thinks it'd be "fun" work with Kim once again.

He told PEOPLE: "If it works out for this, it'll be fun. So let's see what happens."

Darren also suggested that the upcoming series will really explore the journeys of the show's main characters.

He said: "I think when you have a great ensemble like this, you have a lot more story to tell. I see so much more story to tell, so many more possibilities."

Lily Collins plays the part of Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and the actress previously admitted to being inspired by her character's sense of style.

The brunette beauty explained that she admired the "boldness" of her on-screen character.

She said: "I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me."

Lily has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her even more courageous.

She explained: "I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there - Emily encourages me to do it more."