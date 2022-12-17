The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the public a "joyful holiday season" in a newly-released Christmas card.

The royal couple released their annual Christmas card shortly after the last three episodes of their much-discussed documentary aired on Netflix, with Prince Harry and the duchess wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year".

The top of their card was emblazoned with the words: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season."

The duke and duchess sent their message on behalf of their Archewell Foundation and their media production companies, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

Their Christmas message continued: "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace and a Happy New Year.

"Best wishes, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The card also features a photo from their recent appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards.

Meanwhile, Harry recently claimed that he was "blocked" from spending time with Queen Elizabeth.

The prince and his wife knew late in 2019 that they wanted to start a new life overseas, and his grandmother - who died in September, aged 96 - was aware of their struggles and invited them to discuss the situation with her.

The prince said in 'Harry and Meghan': "She knew that we were finding things hard, I had spoken to her many times about it.

"She said she had no plans for the week and said 'Why don't you come up and have tea, stay the night, you and Meghan'."

However, the couple were subsequently told by an aide that the meeting was cancelled because the queen was simple too busy to see them.

Harry recalled the queen saying: "I didn't know I was busy, I'm told that I'm busy. I've actually been told I'm busy all week."