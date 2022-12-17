Jenna Ortega finds making horror movies to be "therapeutic".

The 20-year-old actress has recently established herself as a so-called scream queen, after starring in the slasher films 'X' and 'Scream', and Jenna has admitted to being a huge fan of the genre.

The Hollywood star - who also plays Wednesday Addams in the Netflix horror comedy series 'Wednesday' - told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "I love horror films, I don’t know what it is about having blood thrown on your face and running around screaming bloody murder.

"But it really is so therapeutic, so much fun."

Jenna claimed that the people working behind the camera tend to love the horror genre, too.

She said: "Everyone who works on horror sets loves horror - people do special effects because they grew up loving gore."

Meanwhile, Christina Ricci recently heaped praise on Jenna, describing her 'Wednesday' co-star as "amazing".

The 42-year-old actress starred as Wednesday in the 'Addams Family' movies in the early 90s, and she's been impressed by Jenna since they started working together on the Netflix show.

Christina - who plays another character in the show - explained: "I loved being Wednesday.

"I’m very proud of that role. I also think Jenna Ortega is amazing. She is so brave, so cool, and really doing the part justice. Wednesday is her part now ... [and] those two things can be true at the same time!"

Christina also revealed that she isn't worrying about the inevitable comparisons between herself and Jenna.

She said: "I knew there would be comparison between the old ['Addams Family'] movies and 'Wednesday'. That’s a natural inclination. But the ‘who was a better Wednesday?’ thing is unreal."