Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has learned to "accept" ageing.

The 59-year-old actress - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' - has offered some beauty advice to younger women.

She said: "Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept it. Little things can be OK, but as soon as you try to do too much and don’t accept it, it looks kind of … hmm."

Philippine has also encouraged women to embrace ageing, rather than fighting against it.

The actress explained that she's found a sense of "peace" as she's grown older.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Just be happy about being wiser. I love it.

"I think it gives me a peace that I didn’t have before.

"That’s something we should really enjoy instead of trying to be what we were 30 years ago, 20 years ago. I mean, it doesn’t make sense. It’s great to just enjoy what we have and I think it gets better and better."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Philippine suggested that French people "don't have a sense of humour".

The actress - who plays marketing executive Sylvie Grateau in 'Emily in Paris' - wishes that the French public took a more relaxed approach towards the show.

She said: "The French know how to laugh at other people but they don’t know how to laugh at themselves.

"They always get hurt and upset when people laugh at them, they don’t realise that [creator] Darren [Starr] is also making fun of the Americans, very much - they don’t realise that."

Philippine added that French people simply don't get the show.

She said: "They don’t have a sense of humour, that’s what I think!"