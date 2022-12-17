Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas.

The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021.

The Hollywood star - who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson - shared: "The best gift I gave was last Christmas.

"I gave everybody in my family their year in astrology. And I gave them crystals; I gave them all a piece of jewellery they could wear that was very specific to them, and I had someone give them each an astrological reading."

Kate also revealed that she's usually "up until 4am" on Christmas Eve, as she puts the finishing touches to her preparations.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Kate added: "It’s really fun. The day starts with the kids coming down early to my mom putting out the salmon and the bagels. Oh, yeah. And then we usually make pheasant that my dad has gone hunting for. This is how we do it at the Hawn/Russell house!

"It is pretty dreamy – until my mom starts cleaning while it’s happening, and then nobody knows where anything is. Then we get drunk."

Earlier this year, Kate described motherhood as a "crazy" experience.

She said: "I don’t think it’s ever what you expect. I mean in a sense, I knew I was going to be tired.

"Being a mom and a working mom it’s never easy but no, every day, it’s just crazy. It’s insane.

"I mean, as I said, the little things that just come out of his mouth like that - you just look at him and think - is there anything that’s not more fun than that? I mean, that’s it."