Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "dating and happy".

The 58-year-old actor and Ines, 32, are "planning to spend New Year's Eve together", and Ines thinks that Brad is "very sweet".

An insider told PEOPLE: "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together."

The Hollywood star - who was married to Angelina Jolie between 2014 and 2019 - has enjoyed dating Ines over recent months, and they "hang out when they are not busy".

The insider added: "Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends."

Brad split from Angelina in 2016 and he subsequently made a concerted effort to get sober.

The movie star revealed that he felt "safe" at Alcoholics Anonymous and that he found a "really private and selective" group of people who wouldn't betray his trust.

He explained: "I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I'd seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

Brad remains on a mission to improve his health, after he managed to kick his smoking habit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Moneyball' star initially tried to limit the amount he smoked - but he eventually decided to commit to his ambition wholeheartedly.

Brad - who was also married to Jennifer Aniston between 2000 and 2005 - shared: "I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day. It's not in my make-up. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."