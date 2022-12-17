Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'

Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression".

The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post.

She said: "I felt called to share that because I went through the experience of thinking, 'Is it just me? Is it just me that has these [thoughts?] Is there something wrong with my brain? Am I heading into postpartum depression?'

"I would ask, 'Is this normal?' and I did get assured by my family, by [Brian] that these sort of thoughts are normal."

Sharna also revealed that her "dark thoughts" involved her partner Brian Austin Green and her mom.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I got to a point where I was having thoughts of Brian not making it home from work or my mom not making it back to her house from leaving our house. And I had one panic attack and that's when I went, 'I absolutely need to see someone about this because it's escalating."

Sharna recently confessed to struggling with self-doubts after becoming a mom for the first time.

The dancer - who started dating Brian in 2020 - wrote on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know. (sic)"

