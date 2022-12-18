Jay McGuiness says The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winner doubts if the ‘Glad You Came’ boy band - which also includes Max George, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran - will ever hit the road again, as he doesn't think the dynamic "would work” after Tom passed away aged 33 from a brain tumour.

However, the group will be doing some one-off concerts to raise money to help cancer research.

Speaking to New! magazine, the 32-year-old singer said: “Probably not, because I’m not sure it would work without Tom. It just wouldn’t feel the same. We will be doing some one-off shows early next year to help raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity - but I don’t feel ready to tour again, and naturally that’s a lot to do with losing Tom.”

Jay and the other guys “all miss” Tom - who is survived by his widow Kelsey and their two kids Bodhi, two, and Aurelia, three - but from his death they have all obtained a deeper “perspective” on how short life can be.

He said: “I think anything like that does bring people closer. We always stayed close and supported each other, even when we decided to go our own ways. But after Tom went, it gave us all another level of perspective about what matters in life. He was so loved, and we all miss him. I wish he had more time.”

The singer turned West End star says the future of his career will be treading the boards.

Jay said: “I would say so, yes, though I love spending time with the boys from The Wanted. They’re like brothers to me - and we will be working on musical projects together next year. But The Wanted will never be the same as it was without Tom.”