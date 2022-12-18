Asa Butterfield has always "loved" 'The Lord of the Rings' film franchise.

The 25-year-old actor became a fan of the money-spinning film franchise during his childhood, and Asa admits that he still turns to them for a bit of "comfort".

Asked which film he's watched the most, Asa replied: "It's got to be 'The Lord of the Rings'. I can't think of any film I would've seen more than that.

"It's my comfort film, so I watch it every year - the whole trilogy, in fact. I've loved them since I was a kid. Still do.

"Those movies occupy a very special place in my heart. I think they're an incredible feat in film-making. You don't really get movies like that anymore."

Asa has starred in movies since his childhood, but he still feels nervous performing in front of an audience.

The actor - whose film credits include the adventure drama 'Hugo' and the historical drama movie 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas' - told Empire magazine: "Weirdly, performing on stage scares me, or being in front of big crowds, which I know is counterproductive being an actor.

"If there's a camera on me, I'm fine."

Asa also admitted to hating horror movies during his younger years.

But over time, Asa has developed a passion for scary films and he now loves to watch them.

The London-born star shared: "I hated horror movies as a kid. They gave me sleepless nights for weeks.

"Just a trailer for a horror movie would send me into a spiral. But I enjoy them now."