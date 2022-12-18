Sam Worthington has insisted that 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is not a "carbon copy" of the original.

The 46-year-old actor has teamed up with director James Cameron once again to reprise his role as former Jake Sully in the epic science fiction franchise and described the sequel as an "extension" of its 2009 predecessor.

He said: "Well look, it's an extension of the first film. I think that's what Jim promised us when he first talked to us about it in 2015, was when I first got a call. And he said, 'I can expand on the world and not make this a carbon copy of the first one. I can expand on this family, and in doing so I think I can raise the stakes of everything.'"

The 'Clash of the Titans' star went on to explain that James Cameron - who is also responsible for bringing blockbusters such as 'Titanic' to the screen and is already shooting a third and fourth instalment of the 'Avatar' series - has a "really good track record" with film sequels which stands alone in the movie industry.

He told Collider: "And that's what I think he's done. I think he found an emotional throughline, which you're about to see, that really ramps everything up. I think Jim's very good at that. He's very good. His track record of sequels, it stands by itself. His sequels are always familiar, but then he pushes it to this new level. We'll soon see how everyone takes to it."