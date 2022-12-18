Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn want to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their movie ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’.

The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story’ co-stars intend to mark two decades of the 2003 rom-com by calling up Matthew McConaughey - who played Benjamin Barry opposite Kate’s Andie Anderson - for a special screening.

Appearing on Australian radio show ‘Smallzy’s All-Star Summer Breakfast’, Kate, 43, said: “We were just thinking, we’ve got a couple of people who said, like, ‘What are we doing for the 20 year anniversary? We have to do something.”

Kate revealed people had been suggesting that “you’re going to have to call that old Texan,” in reference to Academy Award winner Matthew, 53.

Kathryn thinks a great idea would be to hold a “private screening” with the cast, which also includes Adam Goldberg, Thomas Lennon and Shalom Harlow.

The 49-year-old actress said: “Maybe we’ll have to have a little private screening with this popcorn I’ve been hearing about.”

The pair also revealed that Rian Johnson's ' murder mystery 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story’ - the sequel to 2019's ‘Knives Out’ - became a COVID-19 free “bubble” to stop the virus from shutting down the production, prompting them to become really good friends with the cast which included Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline and Daniel Craig, reprising his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.

Kate said: “And we got through the whole thing. COVID free. There was no COVID shut downs. But what we did have to do was shut our social life outside of the movie down.

“We did kind of create a bubble so that we could be in the same space with each other safely to work. And we then, luckily, wanted to hang out with each other.”