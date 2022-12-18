Capcom have teamed up with Taito to release arcade version of 'Street Fighter 6'.

The Japanese video game giant - responsible for creating a number of multi-million-selling franchises including ‘Monster Hunter’, ‘Dead Rising’ and ‘Resident Evil’ – announced their partnership with the arcade developer on Tuesday (12.12.22).

It’s not the first time Capcom and Taito collaborated after they teamed up in 2019 to release ‘Street Fighter V’ for arcade.

Following the successful release, the video game developers aim to emulate this with the arcade version of ‘Street Fighter VI’ which will debut in Japan sometime in 2023.

The fighting game is expected to launch worldwide on June 2 2023 and will represent an evolution of the series.

The 'Street Fighter' franchise began in 1987 and remains as one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time selling over 49 million units globally.

In the latest instalment of Capcom's series, players can choose from iconic characters and new fighters, with names including Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Blanca, Zangief, JP and more.

The striking new redesign, packed with cinematic specials, gives a classic, modern and dynamic twist to the gameplay as players get to experience three exhilarating game modes including; World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub.

'Street Fighter 6' launches on June 2nd, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.