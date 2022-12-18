The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly want an apology from the royal family.

The couple - who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 - have, since moving to LA in search of a private life, accused The Firm of racism and after former lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey made comments deemed "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" towards a black charity boss but apologised, a source has claimed that "nothing like that" was done for them and they want a "meeting" with the family.

A source close to the Sussexes told The Sunday Times: “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 per cent yes they’d like to have a meeting."

Former 'Suits' actress Meghan - who is biracial - tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and went on to have children Archie, three, and 18 months with him but claimed in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that there were "concerns" raised about what skin colour the children would have when she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Lady Susan Hussey - who served as a lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth until her death in September and is godmother to Prince Williamm - stepped down from her role as a royal aide after she asked Ngozi Fulani at a reception in November: “Where are you really from?”

The Palace said in a statement on Friday (16.12.22) about how the pair have met for the first time since the controversy: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused

to Ms Fulani. Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.”