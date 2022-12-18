Jamie Spears has claimed that his daughter Britney "could have died" without the conservatorship arrangement.

The 41-year-old pop star suffered a number of personal struggles in 2007 and was placed under an arrangement that gave her father Jamie,70, and a team of others control over her financial and professional affairs but he has now explained that the controversial agreement actually saved her life.

He said: "My God, where would she be without that conservatorship now? I ain’t gonna paint you no pretty pictures. That conservatorship was one hell of a time, and without it I don’t know if she would be alive now. All decisions were taken with a group of very good people."

The conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles court in 2021 but Britney - who tied the knot with Sam Asghari earlier this year and has children Sean, 17, and Jayden, 17 with ex-husband Kevin Federline - has become estranged from her family in recent months and Jamie insisted he still "loves his daughter" and described their feud as "terrible."

He told The Sun on Sunday: "I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. The situation between us is just terrible. I don’t believe she would’ve got the kids back without the conservatorship.

"They didn’t miss no time with their mother. They didn’t miss no time with their father. My main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship. And the conservatorship, like I said, gave Kevin a sense of peace and protection. The judge’s rules (which required Jamie to supervise Britney’s access time with her sons) were a great tool. They allowed us to help the kids, but also to protect Britney too. Had the conservatorship not been there, she would never have got her boys back."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who claimed she was forced to perform against her will - was said to be bankrupt in 2008 but Jamie insisted the arrangement was put into place so she could build back financially with a string of tours and a lucrative Las Vegas residency.

He said: "She had no money whatsoever. The conservatorship set a resource where she could get back financially. And, you know, we worked — and she worked — and she got herself straight up financially."