Gary Glitter’s upcoming jail release made one of his youngest victims weep with despair.

The woman, known only as ‘Ms D’ to protect her identity, was abused by the paedophile, 78, when she was 10 in 2005 at his villa in Vietnam.

It emerged last week he is to be released as early as February after serving half his 16-yaer sentence handed down in 2015 for attacks on children.

Now 27, Ms D told the Mail on Sunday (18.12.22) from her home in the Mekong Delta she wants to sue him for compensation.

She added she hopes he is barred from ever traveling again, claimed he abused “many more victims” in Vietnam, and admitted she fears she will never be able to find love due to the ongoing trauma of his abuse.

The publication said she sobbed as she said: “He is free to enjoy his money and his life now, but I live with what that man did to me every day of my life.

“I will never find anyone to love me, and I will never be able to marry because of what happened. No man here will accept someone with my past.

“There were many other victims apart from me in Vietnam. He should never be allowed to leave England again because he is a very dangerous man, and he will do bad things again.”

Glitter, born Paul Gadd, was jailed in February 2015 for offences carried out between 1975 and 1980, including crimes of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, attempting to rape an eight-year-old and molesting a third girl.

Ms D gave evidence against him alongside a 12-year-old victim, and Glitter was jailed for three years before being deported to Britain.

Glitter was also jailed for four months in 1999 for possessing 4,000 indecent images of children and in 2006 was put behind bars in Vietnam for three years after sex attacks in the country before being release in 2008.

The former glam rocker still owns property in London and previously lived in a £2 million mansion flat in upmarket Marylebone in the west of the city, but is likely to face restrictions including an ankle tag, as part of the terms of his release.

The Ministry of Justice told The Sun when asked about his release conditions: “Sex offenders released from prison are closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and may be recalled to jail if they breach strict licence conditions.”