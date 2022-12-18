Sharon Osbourne has been released from hospital after suffering a “medical emergency”.

The 70-year-old was rushed for treatment while shooting a new TV show in California on Saturday (17.12.22), but her son Jack Osbourne, 37, told TMZ on Sunday (18.12.22) she is now back at her home in Los Angeles after doctors gave her the “all-clear”.

Jack did not share any details about what led Sharon to be hospitalised, but said they were filming for an upcoming episode of paranormal show ‘Night of Terror’ and told the outlet he she would tell fans what happened when she is ready.

Sharon was staying at the Glen Tavern Inn, Santa Paula when she suddenly fell ill.

Doctors were called to her accommodation at around 6.30pm after a “medical call” the Ventura County Department told TMZ.

In May, Sharon told how she caught Covid from her husband Ozzy, 73, after she was forced to fly back to Los Angeles to look after him as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease.

He’s also recovering from hip surgery that has left him walking with a cane.

She said about the Black Sabbath frontman’s recovery from Covid: “He’s doing much better thank you. His temperature is now back to normal his coughing has stopped, he’s doing much better.”

But she added her daughter Kelly, 38, and “entire household” also caught the virus.