Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide.

Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.

He said in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday (17.12.22) alongside a black-and-white picture of Stephen, 40, sitting and smiling: “So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him.

“The thing is – it’s all true. It’s all real. Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves. They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was.

“He made everything about you. He made you feel like the most important person in the world. And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were ‘important’. He did it for everybody.

“It doesn’t sound real. But it is. All of it. He was everyone’s friend. He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life.

“And the thing is if you met him just once – you felt that feeling. That light.

“That’s why I think you and I are hurting. Because we all counted on him.”

Andy worked with Stephen for almost a decade during the DJ’s regular slots on the Ellen show, with his post liked by famous including Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Aniston.

He added in his Instagram post: “He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer. There was a heavy burden that none of us realised he was carrying. He must have been so tired.

“But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever.

“So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine.

“Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame. The thing is that light still burns in us. All of us.

“Let’s try and share that light with the people we love. It’s really all we can do. And that’s enough. It’s more than enough.”

Stephen, who shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia with his wife of nine years Allison Holker, 34, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday December 13.

His widow said in a tribute: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”