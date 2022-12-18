Gisele Bündchen says she is “recharging” after her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 42, revealed she was taking time out on holiday with her children by sharing a series of photographs on Instagram of them on a beach holiday in Brazil.

She said about the break with son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, who she shares with her 45-year-old NFL player ex-husband: “Recharging with my little ones in the country of my heart!”

Gisele tagged Praia Brava Norte as her location and one photo showed ger in a leopard-print bikini, while another saw her make the shape of a heart with her hands in front of a sunset.

Days before the post, she walked her first red carpet since her divorce from Tom was finalised, at an event for jewellery brand Vivara in São Paulo, Brazil.

Gisele and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom’s divorce was made official in October after 13 years of marriage.

Tom said in a statement at the time: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom, who also has son John ‘Jack’ Edward, 15, with his actress ex Bridget Moynahan, 51, added the split was “painful” and “difficult”, and said: “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”