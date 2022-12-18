The Duke of Sussex is being criticised for having an infamous card game that mocks the late Queen and Prince Philip in his royal residence.

Outrage erupted on Saturday (18.12.22) after a ‘Cards Against Humanity’ box was spotted in one of Prince Harry’s rooms in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

It was highlighted by viewers of his ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show, who said on social media they were shocked to have spotted the controversial game in a photo of Harry, 38, shown in the series as he poses in his military uniform inside Nottingham Cottage.

The episode also saw he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, brand their grace-and-favour cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, west London, “small” and complain about its “low ceilings”.

Players of ‘Cards Against Humanity’, criticised since its launch in 2011, are encouraged to be as offensive as possible.

A blurb on its black box says: “Unlike most party games you’ve played before, ‘Cards Against Humanity’ is as despicable and awkward as you and your friends.”

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun on Saturday about its presence on the Netflix show: “This game is sick. It is ridiculous and utterly tasteless whether you are a monarchist or not.

“It is in extreme bad taste and is very unfunny on a number of levels… it would be bizarre for them (he Sussexes) to own it if they know the background... it should not have been visible on Netflix and usually nothing is left to chance with them.

“It is possible someone gave them the game as a present, or even to see if they were in it.”

The game, which markets itself as a “party game for horrible people”, also references the Madeleine McCann case and Holocaust as well as the Princess of Wales and Michael Jackson.

One card references “Queen Elizabeth’s immaculate a***” while another jokes about “leaked footage of Kate Middleton’s colonoscopy” and others contain the answers “Kids with bum cancer” and “Chunks of dead prostitute”.

The game has also caused outrage due to a reference to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which left 97 people dead.

There is no suggestion the game shown in ‘Harry and Meghan’ belongs to the duke or his wife or that they have played it.

A former spokesman for Madeleine McCann's parents branded the game “deeply disturbing” for referencing the case of the missing girl who disappeared from Portugal in 2007.

It was invented by eight childhood friends from Chicago in 2009, and Eli Halpern, who was project leader of the British version, said five years later: “One card is ‘Queen Elizabeth's immaculate a***’. That was our mission statement, to take the most sacred thing in the UK and tarnish it.”