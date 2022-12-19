Elizabeth Hurley denies she’s ‘older woman’ rumoured to have taken Duke of Sussex’s virginity

Elizabeth Hurley has denied rumours she is the older woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

The 57-year-old ‘Austin Powers’ actress spoke out amid speculation Prince Harry, 38, will mention in his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’, out January 10, the first person he slept with was a “beautiful older woman”.

When asked by The Times newspaper on Saturday (18.12.22) if she could be named in the book as the duke’s first lover, Elizabeth said: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

She went on to insist: “No. Not me, Absolutely not.”

The Times had suggested one of the “most extraordinary” details within dad-of-two Harry’s forthcoming memoir is the revelation about how he lost his virginity to a so-called cougar in the countryside.

Several outlets who reported Liz’s denial said a spokesperson for the duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Publisher Penguin Random House has described Harry’s autobiography as an an “intimate and heartfelt” account of Prince Harry’s “experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons”.

It added: “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

