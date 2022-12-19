Elizabeth Hurley has denied rumours she is the older woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

The 57-year-old ‘Austin Powers’ actress spoke out amid speculation Prince Harry, 38, will mention in his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’, out January 10, the first person he slept with was a “beautiful older woman”.

When asked by The Times newspaper on Saturday (18.12.22) if she could be named in the book as the duke’s first lover, Elizabeth said: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

She went on to insist: “No. Not me, Absolutely not.”

The Times had suggested one of the “most extraordinary” details within dad-of-two Harry’s forthcoming memoir is the revelation about how he lost his virginity to a so-called cougar in the countryside.

Several outlets who reported Liz’s denial said a spokesperson for the duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Publisher Penguin Random House has described Harry’s autobiography as an an “intimate and heartfelt” account of Prince Harry’s “experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons”.

It added: “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”