Alex Rodriguez is Instagram official with Jac Cordeiro.

The 47-year-old former baseball star was in a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 53, between 2017 and 2021, but the celebrity duo ended their engagement in April last year.

Alex went on to date nutritionist Kathryne Padgett earlier this year, but their split was reported in September.

And now, he's confirmed his new romance with the fitness guru by sharing a festive family photograph of Jac and himself with his daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, whom Alex has with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The snap is captioned: “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas."

The pair were first rumoured to be dating in October.

An insider said: “Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two.

“He’s great with her and really happy."

Alex recently said he thinks he's good "husband material".

Reflecting on his personal journey, he shared: "When I was 15 years old, I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country, and at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez.

"And then somewhere along the way at 24, I get a $252 million contract, and probably in Texas I lost my way a little bit and I became A-Rod."

The sports icon admits he was "probably not the best" partner during his 20s and 30s.

But he now feels like a changed man, after having "a lot of therapy".

Alex said: "I think I’m gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father."

Alex previously said he looks back on his relationship with Jennifer - who rekindled her relationship with ex Ben Affleck and tied the knot this year - fondly.

He said: “Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and centre in everything we do...

"Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.

“Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Jennifer has twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.