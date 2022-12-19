Ray Liotta's heartbroken fiancee Jacy Nittolo declared the actor will "live forever" through his work on what would have been his 68th birthday.

The 'Goodfellas' star died aged 67 in May and Nittolo has mourned his loss in a poignant post on Instagram - sharing a slideshow of pictures featuring the couple and their kids set to the sound of 'In My Life' by The Beatles along with a quote from writer Chuck Palahniuk which reads: "The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will."

She went on to explain Ray would have marked his birthday on December 18 so she was taking the day to remember him.

Jacy, 48, wrote: "Today, Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray's sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself. Today we celebrate you."

The businesswoman shared pictures of Ray with his 24-year-old daughter Karsen Liotta - from his marriage to Michelle Grace - as well as her own four children Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey.

Fans and famous friends rushed to comment on the post, including actress Kelly Rizzo who was also left devastated this year following the death of her husband Bob Saget in January.

Kelly commented: "Truer words have never been spoken. So he'll indeed live forever. Happy Birthday, Ray."

Jacy and Ray became engaged two years ago in December 2020 and she later thanked her friends and family for all their support after his loss.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I’m thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going. “I’m thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life. “I’m so grateful for my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful.”