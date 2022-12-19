Rebecca Ferguson has got married.

The 'Nothing's Real But Love' singer - who shot to fame when she reached the final of 'The X Factor' in 2010 - tied the knot with Jonny Hughes in a "fairytale" ceremony at London's Dorchester Hotel on 12 November, and she couldn't be happier.

She told the new issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine: "I'm in a place in my life where I feel very content and happy and getting married has put the final puzzle piece into place."

The choice of venue was a "dream come true" for Rebecca, whose three children from previous relationships, Lillie, 18, Karl, 16, and eight-year-old Arabella, were among the guests.

She explained: "Years ago when I was starting out, I’d get the Megabus from Liverpool to London. It was cheap as chips. We used to drive past Park Lane.

"It was inspirational for me because I’d be looking at The Dorchester, thinking: ‘One day I’ll get to stay there.’ It was a dream come true for me to get married there."

The 36-year-old singer wore a champagne-coloured crystal and bead-embellished gown to walk down the aisle and she had deliberately looked for a gown that was "extra" because she needed to top her elaborate stage outfits.

She said: "It was so heavy. Because I’m on stage a lot, I’m used to wearing gowns so this needed to be a bit extra."

Rebecca's choice of dress was a hit with her new husband.

The sports agent said: "Rebecca looked beautiful, it was a lovely moment when we caught eyes as she came down the aisle.

"Seeing Lillie have a tear in her eye as Rebecca walked in was really touching. That made us all emotional."

The couple have been together for five years and got engaged over the festive season last year.