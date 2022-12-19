Antonio Banderas says heart attack changed his life

Published
2022/12/19 09:00 (GMT)

Antonio Banderas believes having a heart attack was "one of the best things" that's ever happened to him.

'The Mask of Zorro' star was 56 when he was rushed to hospital in 2017 after suffering a cardiac event and he later underwent surgery to have three stents implanted into his coronary arteries - and he now credits his brush with death with giving him the chance to change his life for the better.

Antonio, 62, told New York Post column PageSix: "I realised that it [the heart attack] probably was one of the best things that ever happened in my life because the things that were not important and I was worried every day about them, meaningless.

"I was like, why am I worried about that if I’m going to die?. I knew always [that I was going to die], but now I know. I’ve seen it right here."

He went on to explain he prioritised his family and friends as well as his love of acting, but started to detach from "things that I thought were important before but weren’t really."

The actor previously credited his quick-thinking girlfriend Nicole Kimpel saved his life by giving him an aspirin when he started to have symptoms.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he explained: "My girlfriend, she had a headache and we didn't have anything in the house. So she went out to buy something, a painkiller or whatever. She bought this aspirin, which is the only thing that she found and she found the maximum one, I think it was five milligrams.

"The next morning, when I started having the symptoms and I clearly knew what was going on, she put one of those aspirins inside of my tongue and that saved my life. Yeah. So I had a second chance."

© BANG Media International

antoniobanderas nicolekimpel

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended